New Delhi: Anushka Sen's much-awaited web show Kill Dill is creating a buzz as the makers of the mystery thriller unveil the highly anticipated trailer.

The actor takes on the role of Kisha in this intense series. After the massive success of her streaming hit Dil Dosti Dilemma, excitement was high for Anushka’s next venture, and the Kill Dill trailer has truly left fans awestruck.

Anushka Sen’s trailer for Kill Dill is hard-hitting and intense, with her presence standing out above the rest. The show's concept appears fresh, intriguing, and thrilling. Kisha is determined to bring down the ''Heartbreak Club'' and it seems her fans are fully supporting her on this journey.

Anushka Sen took to Instagram and shared the trailer, She wrote, ''family, secrets aur pyaar ke iss game mein, kitne dil honge kill? watch #KillDill releasing 28 March on #AmazonMXPlayer for FREE (sic)."

Watch The Trailer Below!

Soon after the trailer was officially released, netizens were full of praise for Anushka Sen's Kill Dill.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the Kill Dill trailer, One user said, "She literally slay in every role", The other wrote, "You are gonna create magic in every role u play You go gir!"

Netizens further reacted by saying, "Nushkie, your new trailer is absolutely gripping! Your intense performance means the suspenseful storyline make it must watch. Can't wait to see !''

Another fan said, "I am so excited to watch kisha in action", praising her role in the web show another fan wrote, "Kisha is going to kill it in kill Dil the heartbreak club" Extremely excited for this one''

One fan wrote, ''The wait is over! Anushka slaying in 'Kill Dil'—pure fire! Can't wait to watch this masterpiece!''

About Kill Dill

The mystry thriller web series directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, featuring Anushka Sen, Pritt Kamani in lead roles promises high-stakes drama and powerful emotions. Kill Dill follows Kisha Sen, a determined college student who enrolls at Fair High International College to uncover the truth behind her sister Anara's shocking disappearance. As she delves into the mysterious past of the Heartbreak Club, unexpected romance blossoms. However, the sinister THC jeopardizes both her relationship and the search for Anara.

On the work front, Anushka Sen is carving a niche in the South Korean entertainment industry with several exciting projects. She will also star in the international Korean film Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji.

Kill Dill is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on 28 March 2025.





