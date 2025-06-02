Lafangey Trailer : Check Streaming Platform, When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today announced its upcoming coming-of-age drama, Lafangey. The streaming service unveiled a riveting trailer for the series, offering a glimpse into the lives of three childhood friends as they navigate the trials of adulthood while chasing dreams, facing dilemmas, and overcoming unexpected challenges. Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishhek Yadav (who are also producers of the show), Lafangey boasts of a talented cast, including Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Salonnay Gaur in pivotal roles. The slice of life drama will be available to stream – for free – exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 6th June.

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, expressed, “With Lafangey, we’re exploring the messy yet beautiful journey of adulthood through the lens of friendship and personal struggles. It’s a story grounded in reality, where every character is on a quest to figure out who they are and what they want. We’re thrilled to bring this authentic, fun, and heartwarming tale to our viewers, and we believe it will strike a chord with everyone who’s ever faced the challenges of balancing dreams with the realities of life.”

“Lafangey is about everyone who dreams,” says Director, Prem Mistry. “Set against the backdrop of unemployment, it puts a spotlight on the youth of this country those who dare to do something unconventional while navigating the everyday struggles of middle-class life. It’s about testing your faith with destiny. With every project, we’ve tried building this genre for the young adults and with Lafangey, it finally feels like the audience is embracing it.”

Sharing insights about his character, Rohan, in the series, Gagan Arora said, "Rohan is someone who finds himself stuck in the middle of love, ambition, and life’s unpredictability. His story isn’t just about career choices, it’s about balancing who he is with the expectations others place on him. Playing such a layered character was an enriching experience, and I’m excited for viewers to see how Rohan evolves through the series, all while navigating the complexities of love and self-growth."

Harsh Beniwal, who essays the role of Kamlesh, said, “Kamlesh is a dreamer – one who believes in chasing stars, no matter how far out of reach they seem. It was a pleasure to bring this character to life. He’s funny, and carefree. Yet, his journey is about finding the strength to embrace who he truly is, even when life tries to knock him down. I feel people will relate to his carefree spirit and the reality check that often comes with pursuing one’s dreams.”

Barkha Singh, who portrays the character of Ishita, shared, “Ishita is a modern woman with big dreams and a strong sense of individuality. Her relationship with Rohan goes through several ups and downs, and in many ways, it’s a mirror for everyone who’s had to balance love with personal aspirations. It’s been an exciting role to play, and I think Ishita will connect with viewers who know what it’s like to juggle their career ambitions with emotional decisions.”

Lafangey will stream from 6th June on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

Trailer Link:https://youtu.be/Cnprs9xC6iI?si=YkkR27xRMWjwCdFP

About Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player is India’s leading free, premium, ad-supported entertainment service. It offers a diverse range of award-winning web series, reality shows, popular international shows and a massive movie library across multiple genres. With a strong focus on original content, Amazon MX Player has launched some of the largest shows in India, which includes Ek Badnaam Aashram, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Dehati Ladke, Who’s your Gynac, Sixer, Hip Hop India, Hunter – Totega Nahi Todega and more. Amazon MX Player also offers a rich selection of international content dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu under MX Vdesi, featuring popular shows like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Daydreamer, Gangnam Beauty, My Girlfriend Is An Alien, Put Your Head On My Shoulder, Our Story, and more. The service has won multiple national and international awards for its award-winning content and marketing innovations. Amazon MX Player is committed to entertain audiences with over 100 new shows through its compelling content slate spanning multiple genres catering to the taste of viewers across age groups.

About Amazon

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in enables customers across India to shop for millions of products, make payments with Amazon Pay, and watch free entertainment content with Amazon MX Player.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon Advertising, Amazon Prime, Prime Video, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.