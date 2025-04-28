Advertisement
THE LAST OF US SEASON 2

Last of Us Season 2 Episode Two X Review: Internet Shaken, Fans Divided Over Bold Twist

Episode 2 of The Last of Us Season 2 delivers a bold twist that has shaken the internet, leaving fans deeply divided in their reactions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Last of Us Season 2 Episode Two X Review: Internet Shaken, Fans Divided Over Bold Twist (Image: X)

After the resounding success of its first season and two years of high anticipation, the second season of the American post-apocalyptic drama television series The Last of Us premiered on April 13, 2025.

The recent release of Episode 2 has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments in the series. Fans, who once stood united in their unconditional love for the post-apocalyptic adventure, now find themselves divided.

On X (formerly Twitter), hashtags related to the series exploded. While a significant portion of fans expressed anger — with some even calling it a “betrayal” — others applauded the show's bold choices.

Take a look at netizens’ reactions:

One fan wrote,

"I’m NO LONGER watching The Last of Us after Season 2, Episode 2…"

Another said,

"The Last of Us Season 2 lived up to the hype with the episode."

A different fan shared,
"Just finished The Last of Us HBO Season 2 Episode 2. I’m not okay."

Another added,
"Great episode! Hard to re-live that one scene. Bella and Kaitlyn were fantastic! Having 'Through The Valley' sung by Ashley Johnson play at the end was a great way to drive the knife in a little more for gamers. Bravo."

Comparing it to Game of Thrones, another fan said,

"The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2 was a masterpiece of television. From the production, special effects, makeup, cinematography, storyline, and acting — this was television at its highest level. A highly ambitious episode, its execution places it alongside some of our favourite Game of Thrones episodes in terms of epicness, emotional depth, and turmoil. Horrific, beautiful, so damn heartbreaking — this episode solidified The Last of Us as one of the best. If you’re not watching it, what the hell are you doing?"

The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name. Set in 2003, it follows the aftermath of a parasitic fungal infection that ravaged humanity, turning people into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country to the rebel group known as the Fireflies.

The Last of Us Season 2 is available to stream on HBO and JioHotstar.

