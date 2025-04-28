Last of Us Season 2 Episode Two X Review: Internet Shaken, Fans Divided Over Bold Twist

After the resounding success of its first season and two years of high anticipation, the second season of the American post-apocalyptic drama television series The Last of Us premiered on April 13, 2025.

The recent release of Episode 2 has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments in the series. Fans, who once stood united in their unconditional love for the post-apocalyptic adventure, now find themselves divided.

On X (formerly Twitter), hashtags related to the series exploded. While a significant portion of fans expressed anger — with some even calling it a “betrayal” — others applauded the show's bold choices.

Take a look at netizens’ reactions:

One fan wrote,

"I’m NO LONGER watching The Last of Us after Season 2, Episode 2…"

Another said,

"The Last of Us Season 2 lived up to the hype with the episode."

A different fan shared,

"Just finished The Last of Us HBO Season 2 Episode 2. I’m not okay."

Just finished The Last of Us HBO Season 2 Episode 2



Another added,

"Great episode! Hard to re-live that one scene. Bella and Kaitlyn were fantastic! Having 'Through The Valley' sung by Ashley Johnson play at the end was a great way to drive the knife in a little more for gamers. Bravo."

Comparing it to Game of Thrones, another fan said,

"The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2 was a masterpiece of television. From the production, special effects, makeup, cinematography, storyline, and acting — this was television at its highest level. A highly ambitious episode, its execution places it alongside some of our favourite Game of Thrones episodes in terms of epicness, emotional depth, and turmoil. Horrific, beautiful, so damn heartbreaking — this episode solidified The Last of Us as one of the best. If you’re not watching it, what the hell are you doing?"

Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 was a masterpiece of television.



The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name. Set in 2003, it follows the aftermath of a parasitic fungal infection that ravaged humanity, turning people into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country to the rebel group known as the Fireflies.

The Last of Us Season 2 is available to stream on HBO and JioHotstar.