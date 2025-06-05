Maxton Hall Season 2 TEASER Out: Check Release Date, Streaming Platform

The second season of Prime Video's hit series 'Maxton Hall' has a release date.

The streamer announced that the series' second season, based on the second part of author Mona Kasten's bestselling novel Save You, will debut on November 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything, and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality," Prime Video teases of the upcoming season. "But she can't forget James -- especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back.

In an accompanying teaser, the second season promises "intense emotions and dramatic twists" as Ruby and James continue to have feelings for each other yet face trials and tribulations, as per the outlet.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below!

Second chances begin. Prime Video returns to Maxton Hall, November 7. pic.twitter.com/8xvTkA6bvV — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 4, 2025

In addition to Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weisser as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine return to the cast of the second season.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us will be available on Prime Video.

Martin Schreier returns to direct the second season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Producers of the upcoming season include Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who also acts as head writer of the series. In addition to Yildirim, Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior are also screenwriters for the series. Valentin Debler is once again the producer for UFA Fiction.

The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

Following its release last year, the series became Amazon's biggest-ever international launch and the most-watched international show of all time in its first week.

Amid the show's success, Kasten's German-language book trilogy, will be translated in English and published in America for the first time. Berkley will publish an English translation of the trilogy between the Summer and Fall of 2025 with the first book releasing July 1.