MAXTON HALL – THE WORLD BETWEEN US

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 Set For Release Later This Year

The highly successful international series will return for its second season, based on Mona Kasten’s Save You, with the original cast and new creative team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 Set For Release Later This Year (Image: X)

New Delhi: The highly anticipated second season of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, the most successful international original series in Prime Video history, is set to premiere later this year.

The first season, produced by UFA Fiction, shattered records, achieving the highest first-week global viewership for an international original on Prime Video. It quickly rose to the top spot on Prime Video’s charts in over 120 countries and territories. The second season is based on Save You, the second book in Mona Kasten’s bestselling Maxton Hall series, published by LYX.

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten return, alongside Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine.

The second season will be directed by Martin Schreier, with Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim serving as executive producers. Yildirim, who is also the head writer, collaborates with Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior on the script. Valentin Debler returns as producer for UFA Fiction, and the series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

