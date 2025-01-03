'With Love, Meghan': Meghan Markle Announces New Lifestyle Show

Los Angeles: After making her Instagram appearance after nearly five years, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has now surprised her fans by announcing her lifestyle show.

Tiltled 'With Love, Meghan', the Netflix show will be out on January 15.

The makers also unveiled the show's trailer Markle chilling at home with friends, making meals and sharing all sorts of homemaker tips.

In the footage, Markle makes a vegetable platter, a multilayer cake and some focaccia bread as she harvests honey and laughs humbly at a compliment while hosting famous friends (such as Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meghan's husband Prince Harry also marked his appearance at the end of the trailer.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Meghan on Instagram wrote, "I have been so excited to share thiswith you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

On January 1, marking the arrival of 2025, Meghan launched her own Instagram account with the username @meghan. Her first post is a black-and-white video of herself at the beach.

In the video, she can be seen writing "2025" in the sand before smiling and running back off-camera. She also updated her profile picture to a black-and-white shot of herself smiling.

As per People, the update comes over two years after Meghan hinted that she was getting back on Instagram in conversation with The Cut. "Do you want to know a secret?" she said in a wide-ranging interview published in August 2022.

"I'm getting back... on Instagram."Although Meghan "would relay she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram" later in the interview, she's maintained a presence on the platform in the past.Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, the Suits star had 3 million followers on an Instagram account under her own name as well as lifestyle blog The Tig.

She shut down her beloved blog in April 2017, a few months before she and Harry got engaged, and deleted her social media pages the following January, according to PEOPLE.Meghan and Harry launched a separate Instagram page, @SussexRoyal, where they shared their own updates separate from those of William and Kate.

The @SussexRoyal Instagram account stopped being updated after the couple stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

The page remains online, though comments have since been disabled. That April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched what became The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit arm of their larger Archewell organization, which would grow to include Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, their production hubs.