Millie Bobby Brown Calls Final Season Of Stranger Things 'Worth It'

Los Angeles: The final season of 'Stranger Things' is set to premiere later this year, and Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, has promised fans that the long wait will be "worth it," according to Deadline.

While speaking to media at the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix film The Electric State in Los Angeles, Brown said, "Be patient, let the Duffers create like they have been creating for the last 10 years so beautifully. It's worth it, I promise."

As confirmed earlier at the Netflix event, the much-anticipated fifth season will debut later this year, likely toward the end of the year.

According to Deadline, season 5 will pick up in the fall of 1987, over a year after the devastating events of season 4, which concluded with the villainous Vecna opening a gateway to the sinister Upside Down, wreaking havoc on Hawkins.

The new season will bring the characters back to face even greater threats while navigating the consequences of the previous battle.

'Stranger Things' has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, and the final chapter promises to provide fans with an emotional and powerful conclusion to the beloved story. The final season of Stranger Things is expected to arrive later this year on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Brown attended the premiere of The Electric State with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. She looked stunning in a silver and gold floor-length gown, paired with diamond earrings and a matching ring. Bongiovi looked sharp in a black-and-white tuxedo.

The film, set in a futuristic version of the 1990s, follows a world where a robot uprising has been stopped. Brown stars alongside Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.