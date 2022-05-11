New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is slated to be launched on 13th May. Alankrita Mehta’s directed series is ready to dwell on the intense complicated and messy love stories. The forthcoming web series will showcase six distinctive stories which will unfold to the audiences in different moods.

Talking about the directorial ‘My beautiful wrinkles’ from the web series, director Alankrita said, "It was very instinctive because of what story tells about the character Dilbar, where we need to sometimes remind ourselves that it doesn't matter what age we are but life is still beautiful, and the character also rediscovers herself in a certain way which changes a lot of things around so I feel it was the best title we could ever give".

The Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars an ensemble cast that includes Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.