Mona Singh And Kohrra Season 2 Team Get Adorable Addition On Set: Meet Rani, The Puppy!

Mona Singh is currently shooting for Kohrra Season 2, where she is lovingly taking care of a little puppy named Rani on set.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 09:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mona Singh And Kohrra Season 2 Team Get Adorable Addition On Set: Meet Rani, The Puppy! (Image: @monajsingh/Instagram)

New Delhi: Mona Singh, known for her magical screen presence and exceptional performances, is currently shooting for the much-anticipated Kohrra Season 2. While filming, she has found a new companion in the form of a little puppy named Rani, who has quickly become a favorite on set.

A source close to the production shared, "The Kohrra Season 2 team discovered the puppy during the shoot and decided to name her ‘Rani.’ Due to the chilly weather in Delhi, Rani spends her days in Mona Singh’s vanity van, staying warm. She’s become very attached to Mona, and everyone on set has grown quite fond of her."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Mona, whose career has consistently dazzled with outstanding roles, has an exciting lineup ahead. She will star in Pan Parda Zarda, a gripping drama, and Ma KaSum, a project that showcases her emotional depth. Fans can also look forward to her in Kohrra Season 2, where she is set to shine in this highly awaited thriller, along with Made In Heaven 3, where her portrayal of Bulbul Jauhari continues to captivate audiences and critics alike.

