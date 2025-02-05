Mona Singh Opens Up About Playing Fierce Cop In Kohrra Season 2: 'This Is My First Time Playing A Cop...'

New Delhi: Actress Mona Singh, a celebrated name in the Indian entertainment industry known for her versatile performances and charismatic screen presence, thrilled audiences by joining the cast of Kohrra Season 2. Stepping into the role of a fierce cop, she brings authority, intensity, and grit to the screen.

Mona Singh, who is playing a cop for the first time, recently opened up about her role in the upcoming season.

At the event, she spoke about portraying Dhanwant Kaur and shared, ''It's been a very beautiful, satisfying, and challenging journey for me. This is my first time playing a cop, and there have been so many firsts for me in this show. For the first time, I've done action scenes, for the first time I've reported on duty—so many new experiences.''

Reflecting on her experience and the team, she added, ''I’ve truly enjoyed playing a cop. We were shooting in Amritsar, and it was extremely cold, especially during those long, cold nights. But working with Sudeep sir, Barun, and the entire team was such a joy. As an actor and as a person, I feel happy and completely satisfied with this experience.''

Recently, the actress shared the gripping teaser of 'Kohrra Season 2' on her official Instagram handle

critically acclaimed crime drama Kohrra Season 2, promising more intensity and thrills. Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the series is produced by Film Squad Productions and Act Three Productions. This season, Barun Sobti returns, joined by Mona Singh, who brings new depth to the gripping story.

Mona Singh, who became a household name with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has seamlessly transitioned across TV, films, and web series. Recently, she impressed audiences with standout roles as Pammi in 'Munjya' and the bold, layered Bulbul Jauhari in 'Made In Heaven 2.'

The release date remains under wraps, but fans eagerly await Mona Singh’s never-seen-before avatar. Kohrra Season 2 will stream soon on Netflix.