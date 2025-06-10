Monalisa Plays Intense Dual Roles In New OTT Show 'Judwaa Jaal'

New Delhi: A gripping crime thriller series, 'Judwaa Jaal', premiering on June 12th, 2025 on Hungama OTT will see actress Monalisa in a captivating dual performance that doubles the danger and drama. At the heart of this twisted tale lies Anamika, a woman whose mystery opens the floodgates of shocking truths. ‘Judwaa Jaal’ boasts a talented cast featuring Monalisa, Ankit Bhatia, Palak Singh, and many more.

Monalisa takes on the challenge of playing both Anamika and her estranged twin sister Shuchi— races against time to uncover the truth behind a night cloaked in deception. Was it an act of reckless passion or a meticulously orchestrated murder? Judwaa Jaal keeps viewers guessing at every turn.

Reflecting on her intense dual role, Monalisa shares,

“Playing Anamika and Shuchi was one of the most demanding yet rewarding challenges I’ve experienced. These characters exist on opposite ends of a turbulent emotional spectrum — one is a mystery wrapped in shadows, the other driven by justice and grief. To prepare for this role, I revisited several series and movies with iconic double roles, including Judwaa, Seeta Aur Geeta, and ChaalBaaz, to understand the craft of balancing contrast with connection. I would even rehearse my dialogues in front of the mirror to fine-tune my performance. Though I was a bit nervous before the shoot began, the emotional complexity of the character pushed me as an actor, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this suspenseful journey.”

Brace yourself for a story where every secret carries weight and every glance hide intent. Judwaa Jaal, streaming on Hungama OTT and partner platforms from June 12th, is a emotional rollercoaster that will keep you on edge until the grand reveal.