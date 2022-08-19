Much-loved K-drama 'Cheer Up' gets an OTT release!

New Delhi: The K-drama revolves around the misadventures of 5 young adult high-school students who form a Cheerleading Club which will air from 22nd August, 6 pm to 7 pm on weekdays.

Korean dramas have been ruling the hearts of GEN-Z’s for quite a while now and for all the right reasons. Their engaging, refreshing storylines, exploration of a multitude of genres, impeccable performances, and amazing soundtracks make them unmissable.

They are emotionally intense and their signature treatment of aspects like love and friendship has left Indian viewers spellbound and entertained. Zing – India’s favourite youth entertainment channel, continues to satiate Gen-Z’s appetite through its Hallyu Time slot, by announcing the launch of Cheer Up on 22nd August. Hallyu Time slot from 6 to 7 pm on weekdays.

A fascinating teen drama set in Seoul, South Korea, Cheer Up revolves around a bunch of five high-school students who hail from two school clubs who are always clashing. However, the clubs must collaborate to form a cheerleading squad for a greater benefit. This mission brings the five youngsters together, who go through unforgettable misadventures and experience love, heartbreak, pain, and most importantly, friendship like never before.

Commenting on this occasion, Arghya Roy Chowdhary, Chief Channel Officer – Zing shared, “Zing is the most preferred platform for entertaining content which resonates with GEN-Z’s. Our ‘apni vibe, apni tribe' mantra matches the ever-increasing popularity of Korean dramas around the world. Airing K-dramas for a while now, our special Hallyu time slot features hit Korean fictional shows, dubbed exclusively in Hindi on Zing. ‘Cheer Up’ is the latest exciting addition to that slot. We hope that ‘Cheer Up’ entertains the viewers and reaches new audience demographics across the country.”

Zing will amp up the excitement by launching the ‘Hallyu Time Watch and Win’ contest which will run from 29th August to 9th September. Viewers stand a chance to win exciting Zing Merchandise, by simply watching their favourite K-drama show from 6pm to 7pm, every Monday to Friday, and answering simple questions.