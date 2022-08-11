New Delhi: Netflix has just announced the second season release date of their hit series 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The series, whose first season was released in November of 2020, created much buzz on social media and was able to find its audience among the Indian public.

The series is set to hit the streamer on 2nd of September. The official instagram page of Netflix india shared a the poster for the second season and wrote, "Now that’s what you call a FABULOUS announcement!

The fabulous four are back to spice up your lives this September Watch the FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives S2 on Sept 2nd, only on Netflix!"

In The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, cameras explore the interactions and bonds between women from the Bollywood industry's as they balance work, friendship, and family.The second season will once again feature and follow celebrities such as Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan, respectively.

The first season even had a cameo from the Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan but it remains to be seen what new this season will bring for its audience.