Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929576https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/netflix-web-series-wednesday-season-2-trailer-out-2929576.html
NewsWeb Series
WEDNESDAY

Netflix Web Series Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Out

The 2nd season of Tim Burton's hit series Wednesday is returning on August 6 2025. The new season will follow Addams family daughter through a mission to save her roommate Enid from Impending doom. 

|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 10:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Netflix Web Series Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Out (Source:Youtube)

Mumbai : The trailer of the second season of 'Wednesday 2' has been unveiled.

The upcoming season of the Netflix show will follow the Addams family daughter (Jenna Ortega) through a mission to save her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), from impending doom.
Check out the trailer here.

Tim Burton's hit series Wednesday is returning with the second season on August 6, 2025.

'Wednesday' was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners. The pair executive produces alongside director Tim Burton, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman and Meredith Averill. Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson also serve as directors, as per Variety.

Along with releasing the teaser, Netflix has set a global press campaign called the "Doom Tour," which will see the "Wednesday" cast and creators promote Season 2 not only in the U.S., but in England, Poland, Italy, France, Romania, Canada, South Korea and Australia. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK