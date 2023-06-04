Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Dances On Bollywood Songs In Sexy Silver Outfit With 'Paxton' Darren Barnet - Watch

New Delhi: 'Never Have I Ever' is all set to take over OTT again with its finale season. Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has a huge fanbase and is awaited to return on the screens as Devi. Amid all the buzz, she was seen setting the dance floor on fire with her team on Bollywood songs and internet is impressed.

The actress, best known for Netflix’s 'Never Have I Ever' joined the cast of the series for a pre-premiere party. She looked stunning in silver risque thigh-high-slit dress and fans are in love. Many videos from the party are surfacing online where Maitreyi can be seen bringing the house down with her dance moves on 'Sheila Ki Jawani' ad 'Jalebi Baby.'

In a video, she joined her co-stars Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet and others for the party. Darren plays the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in 'Never Have I Ever.'

Into its final season, 'Never Have I Ever' has a massive fan following since the first season aired in 2020. This finale season, fans will see who Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) will end up with — Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) or Benjamin (Ben) Gross (Jaren Lewison).

'Never Have I Ever' is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. ‘Never Have I Ever’ is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The final season of 'Never Have I Ever' is touted to be the funniest and wittiest of all seasons and also equally heartwarming.

It will premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023.