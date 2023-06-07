New OTT Releases This Week: Avatar: The Way of Water, Bloody Daddy To Never Have I Ever Season 4

Just as this month has kicked off on a high with many trailers and songs keeping the fans all happy, looks like the OTT buffs can surely plan their week's calendar for some exciting stuff to watch. From Netflix and Disney+Hotstar to Prime Video, MX Player, ShemarooMe, and more, there's a diverse array of content to cater to every viewer's preferences. Across genres be it thrilling suspense, comedies, gripping dramas, or adrenaline-fueled adventures - this weekend's lineup has it all. Check this compilation of highly anticipated OTT releases across all streaming platforms:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Date: 07 June 2023

In the eagerly awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water," directed by James Cameron and set to release on June 7th, audiences will be transported back to the captivating world of Pandora. Led by Jake Sully, the Sully family embarks on a thrilling new adventure, venturing into uncharted territory after their escape from their previous home. This highly anticipated film promises to immerse fans in a visually stunning and mesmerizing cinematic experience. For those eagerly awaiting its arrival, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Don't miss this must-watch installment in the beloved Avatar franchise.

Indian Summers Season 2

Platform: MX Player

Date: 07 June, 2023

Step into the mesmerizing world of ‘Indian Summer Season 2’, a captivating historical drama that transports viewers to the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas and tea plantations of Northern India. Set three years after Season 1, this 10-episodic series unfolds in 1935, in the enchanting Indian retreat of Shimla, nestled in the Himalayas. The assassination attempt on Viceroy Lord Willingdon and the unexpected arrival of Lord Hawthorne throws Ralph's future into uncertainty. Meanwhile, Cynthia's Royal Simla Club becomes the setting for a momentous visit from Maharaja Maritpur and his elegant and enigmatic mistress, Sirene. Experience colonial India's romance and rich tapestry as ‘Indian Summer Season 2’ streams exclusively on MX Player in Hindi from June 7, 2023.

Aum Mangalam Singlem

Platform: Shemaroo Me

Date: 08 June, 2023

While successfully running in theaters, popular Gujarati romantic comedy ‘Aum Mangalam Singlem’ is all set to make its way to OTT on ShemarooMe. The film follows the captivating journey of Vaani and Siddharth as they navigate the ups and downs of newfound singlehood. As they face the challenges of work and explore the many facets of life, their love, friendship, and dedication are put to the ultimate test. Starring the talented ensemble cast of Malhar Thakar, Aarohi Patel, Bhamini Oza Gandhi, Tatsat Munshi, and Darshan V Jariwalla, this film promises to immerse viewers in a story filled with emotions and transformation. Get ready to experience the enchantment of Aum Mangalam Singlem exclusively on ShemarooMe, starting from June 8th, 2023.

Tour de France: Unchained

Platform: Netflix

Date: 08 June, 2023

Get ready for an exhilarating ride with Tour de France: Unchained, the gripping documentary series set to premiere on June 8th. Offering a deep dive into the intense 2022 Tour de France race, this series takes viewers behind the scenes, unveiling the stories of eight competing teams and the emotional highs and lows of elite cycling competitions. With a talented production team led by James Gay-Rees and Yann Le Bourbouach, this highly anticipated series promises an inside look into the world of top-tier cycling. Don't miss your chance to witness the excitement as "Tour de France: Unchained" pedals its way onto Netflix.

UP 65

Platform: Jio Cinema

Date: 08 June, 2023

Embark on a nostalgic journey with UP 65, a series adapted from Nikhil Sachan's novel, set to premiere on June 8th. Set against the backdrop of IIT Varanasi, the story follows a close-knit group of friends as they navigate the highs and lows of their college years. Packed with friendship, romance, and the rollercoaster of student life, this series offers a relatable and entertaining narrative that captures the essence of the Indian college experience. For a dose of nostalgia and captivating storytelling, don't miss the chance to stream "UP 65" on Jio Cinema. Join the journey of college adventures from the comfort of your screen.

Never Have I Ever Season 4

Platform: Netflix

Date: 08 June, 2023

Get ready to bid farewell to a beloved series as "Never Have I Ever Season 4" makes its highly anticipated debut on June 8th, exclusively on Netflix. Created by the talented Mindy Kaling, this coming-of-age dramedy takes viewers on a journey through the senior year of Devi Vishwakumar and her close-knit group of friends. As they navigate the complexities of relationships, school, and family dynamics, the characters experience a whirlwind of emotions. Prepare for laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments as "Never Have I Ever" delivers its final season, offering a relatable and engaging portrayal of teenage life. Don't miss out on this must-watch series finale, streaming on Netflix.

Bloody Daddy

Platform: Jio Cinema

Date: 09 June, 2023

Prepare for an intense cinematic experience with "Bloody Daddy," directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, set to release on June 9th. Starring Shahid Kapoor in a gripping role, the film follows an NCB officer determined to rescue his son from the clutches of a notorious drug lord. As the story unfolds, unexpected twists and turns ensnare the officer in a web of complexities. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride filled with suspense and action. Don't miss the chance to stream "Bloody Daddy" on Jio Cinema for a captivating and adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

Flamin' Hot

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Date: 10 June, 2023

Prepare to be inspired by the incredible true story of Richard Montañez in "Flamin' Hot," set to release on June 10th. Directed by Eva Longoria, this film takes viewers on a captivating journey into the life of the janitor who created the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Witness the determination and creativity that led to the creation of this beloved snack. With a blend of inspiration and entertainment, "Flamin' Hot" offers a remarkable tale of perseverance and success. Don't miss the chance to stream this uplifting film on Disney+ Hotstar and discover the story behind a cultural phenomenon.

2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Platform: SonyLiv

Date: 09 June, 2023

Get ready for an action-packed treat with '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' set to release on June 9, 2023, exclusively on SonyLiv. This star-studded movie features Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali in lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. The film takes audiences on a thrilling ride, filled with gripping performances and unexpected twists. Brace yourself for a captivating story that showcases heroism in every individual. Don't miss out on the excitement as '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' unfolds its action-packed narrative, streaming exclusively on SonyLiv.

Bloodhounds

Platform: Netflix

Date: 09 June, 2023

Prepare for a gripping ride into the world of private loans with 'Bloodhounds,' set to release on June 9, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. This thrilling show follows the journey of three young individuals as they venture into the realm of money lending, only to find themselves entangled in a web of immense power. Starring Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho in leading roles, 'Bloodhounds' promises captivating performances. Brace yourself for a suspenseful narrative filled with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss the opportunity to stream this thrilling series, coming soon to Netflix.

Arnold

Platform: Netflix

Date: 09 June, 2023

Get ready to witness the extraordinary journey of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the captivating three-part documentary series, 'Arnold,' set to release on June 9, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. This compelling series unveils never-before-seen footage and untold stories, chronicling Schwarzenegger's path from rural Austria to achieving the pinnacle of the American dream. Experience the highs and lows, the triumphs and struggles, as Arnold Schwarzenegger rises to become a global icon. With a blend of personal anecdotes and remarkable visuals, 'Arnold' offers an intimate exploration of an inspirational life. Don't miss the chance to delve into the captivating story of one man's remarkable journey, streaming soon on Netflix.