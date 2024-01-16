New Delhi: Web series have made a special spot in our hearts, post the Pandemic, netizens binge-watch series whenever they get time as it is the best way to blow off some steam amid all the stress. One such show that rules the hearts of Millions is 'Panchayat' and fans are waiting for the third season eagerly.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), this series delves into the nuances of village life, bureaucracy, and the clash between urban and rural culture. The show is celebrated for its authentic depiction of rural India. Every season of the show has received a lot of love and fans are super excited for the next one.

Lauded by both critics and audiences, the series has successfully captured hearts. The second season, which debuted in October 2022, concluded with a suspenseful cliffhanger, leaving viewers anxiously awaiting the resolution and curious about what unfolds next in the storyline. In the upcoming season, Sachiv ji's love story with Rinky will take a new turn post his transfer. How will he handle it all alone? How will he take his revenge from the politicians? Fans cannot wait to watch!

The release date of season 3 is still not confirmed and according to Bollywood Life, the show might not have been released in January because the creators wanted to avoid the competition from numerous new releases in both theaters and online platforms. January sees many big-budget films and web series making their debut to capitalize on the holiday season. For instance, Fighter is hitting theaters, and Indian Police Force is premiering on OTT. Recent releases include Merry Christmas and Killer Soup.

The creators of Panchayat may have thought their show could be overshadowed by these major projects.

'Panchayat' is an Indian Hindi-language streaming television series crafted by The Viral Fever exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. Scripted by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar.