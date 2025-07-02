'Panchayat’s Success Isn’t Just Ours To Celebrate', Says Jitendra Kumar

New Delhi: Panchayat is a Hindi-language comedy drama webseries streaming on Amazon Prime Video This rare feat of consistency, combined with an authentic portrayal of rural India, has cemented its place as one of the most loved and celebrated franchises in the country.

Sachiv ji urf Jitendra Kumar : “The very fact that we are here with a fourth season of Panchayat, is a reflection of the incredible love and appreciation we've received from audiences across the globe. When the first season premiered, I was genuinely not sure how people would respond to its tone and setting. But the warmth and positivity that followed were beyond anything we imagined. Since then, we’ve simply continued telling this heartfelt village story– and the audience has stood by us, season after season.” He further added, “Panchayat’s success isn’t just ours to celebrate—it belongs to every single viewer who found joy, comfort, and connection in its world. . It’s a collective celebration—not just of the franchise, but of the entire team, and the many talented actors who were recognised and appreciated through this show. Truly, it takes a village to bring Panchayat to life.”

The show stars an ensemble cast of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. With heightened stakes and rooted storytelling, Panchayat Season 4 promises yet another unforgettable chapter, streaming now exclusively on Prime Video.