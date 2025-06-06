Panchayat Season 4: Phulera Village Turns Into Voting Battleground - Watch NEW Video

Panchayat Season 4 TEASER: Rivalry meets parody in the quirkiest rally one has ever seen! With elections at its peak in Phulera, Panchayat Season 4 will witness the ultimate battle seen yet! In the upcoming season, two fierce contenders—Team Manju Devi and Team Kranti Devi—have launched a full-blown campaign, complete with catchy slogans, wildly ambitious promises, and emotions flying high.

On one side, we have the ever-popular alpha queen Manju Devi, promising 'chaar-lane ki road', 'airbag-fitted cycles' while on the other side, Kranti Devi and her crusaders are upping the stakes by pledging runways jahan auto bhi take-off karega (because roads are just so passé). Both anthems are dripping in satire, promises, and just the right amount of drama.

Watch The Rally Cry Video Here:

About Panchayat Season 4 Cast

'Panchayat Season 4' features Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Jha Ragubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and others in crucial roles.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. Panchayat Season 4 is produced by The Viral Fever and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar who is also a writer.

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date

'Panchayat 4' official teaser has been released, however the official trailer of this village comedy drama is still awaited. Talking about release date makers have unveiled a new twist with official release scheduled on July 2, 2025. Bulding the buzz, Manju Devi and Kranti Devi each promise to bring Panchayat Season 4 earlier than the promised launch date if they win. Jitendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji ask the audiences to vote their favourite team on www.panchayatvoting.com, offering an alternative get the madness of Phulera sooner.

Panchayat Season 4 will be available for streaming on Prime Video.