Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Review: The makers of highly-anticipated Panchayat have unveiled the trailer of the fourth season of the show as the show mark successful 5 years of winning audience love. The makers announced that they will now launch on June 24 on Prime Video, which was earlier scheduled to drop on July 2 in the trailer.

The trailer for Panchayat Season 4 teases an intense face-off in the upcoming Panchayat elections, with proxy candidates Manju Devi and Kranti Devi at the center of the political drama. As tensions rise in the village, Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) finds himself more deeply entwined with the locals. Meanwhile, his budding romance with Rinki (Sanvikaa) continues to blossom, adding a personal touch to the evolving storyline.

Here's What Netizens are saying about Panchayat Season 4 Trailer

Not me replaying their scenes for the 1000th time __ Season 4 better feed us WELL!!

So ready for the S4 trailer & date announcement _@PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever#Panchayat #panchayatseason4 pic.twitter.com/DmmJmeuOLF — Muskan____ (@Muskanquadir123) June 11, 2025

Any panchayat fans here

Season 4 trailer is superb__ — Piyush_Mohata_13 (@13Mohata) June 11, 2025

My Most Favourite Pair is Back ___



Sacchiv Ji & Rinky Lovestory is so adorable to watch every time _#PanchayatOnPrime S4 from June 24 _ pic.twitter.com/rFSyvO7SK4 — #7 (@MB7_STAN) June 11, 2025

Panchayat Season 4 trailer is finally out - and it looks every bit as promising as we expected! Simple storytelling, relatable characters, and that desi charm_ this one's going to be another gem for sure! pic.twitter.com/hFuwfgBYrg — Sid (@Thetechoupleguy) June 11, 2025

The series returns with fan-favorite characters portrayed by a stellar ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Season 4 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 24.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.