PANCHAYAT SEASON 4 TRAILER TWITTER REVIEW

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer X Review: Fans Root For Sachiv Ji And Rinky's Love Story

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Twitter Review: The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 24.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The makers unveil Panchayat S4 Trailer on June 11.
  • Fans calls the trailer outstanding and roots for their favourite Pair in Panchayat.
  • Panchayat Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on June 24.
Panchayat Season 4 Trailer X Review: Fans Root For Sachiv Ji And Rinky's Love Story

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Review: The makers of highly-anticipated Panchayat have unveiled the trailer of the fourth season of the show as the show mark successful 5 years of winning audience love. The makers announced that they will now launch on June 24 on Prime Video, which was earlier scheduled to drop on July 2 in the trailer. 

The trailer for Panchayat Season 4 teases an intense face-off in the upcoming Panchayat elections, with proxy candidates Manju Devi and Kranti Devi at the center of the political drama. As tensions rise in the village, Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) finds himself more deeply entwined with the locals. Meanwhile, his budding romance with Rinki (Sanvikaa) continues to blossom, adding a personal touch to the evolving storyline.

Here's What Netizens are saying about Panchayat Season 4 Trailer

The series returns with fan-favorite characters portrayed by a stellar ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Season 4 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 24.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

 

