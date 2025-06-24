Panchayat Season 4 X Twitter Review: Poll Takes Over Plot, Check Honest Reactions From Viewers

New Delhi: TVF’s one of the most critically acclaimed web series Panchayat got immense love from fans across the country. Set against the rustic backdrop of rural India, Panchayat beautifully blends humour, emotion, and social commentary. With Season 4 streaming from today, we checked X (formerly called Twitter) for some first reactions of fans who watched the show:

Panchayat Season 4 X Review

The upcoming season promises an exciting political showdown in the village of Phulera. With the tensions between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi escalating, viewers can expect high-stakes drama and more political intrigue as the characters battle for control. Let's find out what the public has to say:

#PanchayatSeason4 is a brilliant piece of storytelling that feels like pure cinema. The final moments are both heartbreaking and hopeful, making the wait for Season 5 incredibly tough. We truly need it as soon as possible!#PanchayatS4 pic.twitter.com/cUPf2LE8Pg — (@Wintrexxz) June 24, 2025

#PanchayatS4 - Not sharp but slices somewhat!



Series as always scores well on the personal relationships & it's drama however this time turns more eventful concentrating on politics which feels half-baked working only in parts... Still finely engaging overall!



ABOVE AVERAGE pic.twitter.com/jImw1DLarc — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) June 24, 2025

Just finished watching #PanchayatSeason4. Phulera politics has fully taken over the vibe. Lauki vs pressure cooker, samose diplomacy, and full desi-style election tamasha.



The charm of old seasons is there... but only in flashes. Kabhi hasi aayi, kabhi laga yeh thoda zyada… pic.twitter.com/5Bmy5ueDN9 — Yash Tiwari (@DrYashTiwari) June 24, 2025

#PanchayatSeason4 Review:-



(+):

Strong performances

Emotionally rich storyline

Love angle adds a nice touch

(-):

Feels boring in some parts, especially when compared to previous seasons..

Less comedy this time

Story feels dragged...



My Rating :- 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/LFB8OqLHOT — (@SRKzSanjay) June 23, 2025

Season 2 clinched Best Web Series OTT at the 54th International Film Festival of India. TVF has even remade the show in Tamil as Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam and Telugu as Sivarapalli.

Panchayat Season 4 Cast

Returning with its trademark humor, heart, and grounded storytelling, the latest season of Panchayat welcomes back its beloved ensemble cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. Get ready for some heightened emotions as Panchayat Season 4 promises another unforgettable chapter in Phulera—streaming on Prime Video from June 24.