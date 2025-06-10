Parul Gulati Undergoes Training To Learn Gun Shooting For Her Fierce Role In Donali With Barun Sobti

New Delhi: Actress Parul Gulati is all set to surprise audiences with a powerful and gritty avatar in her upcoming project Donali, where she plays the role of a dacoit. To bring authenticity and realism to her character, Parul underwent intense training in handling firearms, specifically learning to fire and hold weapons like the desi katta and double-barrel rifles.

Parul left no stone unturned in preparing for this demanding character. Her commitment to perfecting the look and feel of a real-life dacoit took her deep into the world of gun training, learning the nuances of handling traditional Indian firearms with precision and confidence.

Speaking about her preparation, Parul shared, "Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most challenging yet exciting roles for me. I wanted to make sure I looked convincing while holding and firing the weapons. It wasn’t just about action, it was about attitude, body language, and authenticity. Learning to handle the desi katta and double-barrel rifle gave me a whole new perspective on the character, and I wanted to ace it completely."

Parul will be seen sharing screen space with Barun Sobti in Donali, making this on-screen pairing one to look forward to. With a powerful storyline and intense character arcs, Donali promises to bring a fresh narrative rooted in raw, rural India. She previously worked in Girls Hostel, Zorawar, Haq Se, and Silence 2

The actress was last seen in 2024 'Silence 2' alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee. Web series titled Donali is scheduled for 2025 in India.