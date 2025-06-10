Advertisement
Parul Gulati Undergoes Training To Learn Gun Shooting For Her Fierce Role In Donali With Barun Sobti

Parul Gulati's web series titled Donali is set to release in 2025 the date is yet to announced. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Actress Parul Gulati is all set to surprise audiences with a powerful and gritty avatar in her upcoming project Donali, where she plays the role of a dacoit. To bring authenticity and realism to her character, Parul underwent intense training in handling firearms, specifically learning to fire and hold weapons like the desi katta and double-barrel rifles.

Parul left no stone unturned in preparing for this demanding character. Her commitment to perfecting the look and feel of a real-life dacoit took her deep into the world of gun training, learning the nuances of handling traditional Indian firearms with precision and confidence.

Speaking about her preparation, Parul shared, "Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most challenging yet exciting roles for me. I wanted to make sure I looked convincing while holding and firing the weapons. It wasn’t just about action, it was about attitude, body language, and authenticity. Learning to handle the desi katta and double-barrel rifle gave me a whole new perspective on the character, and I wanted to ace it completely."

Parul will be seen sharing screen space with Barun Sobti in Donali, making this on-screen pairing one to look forward to. With a powerful storyline and intense character arcs, Donali promises to bring a fresh narrative rooted in raw, rural India. She previously worked in Girls Hostel, Zorawar, Haq Se, and Silence 2 

The actress was last seen in 2024 'Silence 2' alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee. Web series titled Donali is scheduled for 2025 in India.

