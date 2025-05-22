Pavail Gulati And Fatima Sana Shaikh Join Forces For Web-Comedy Series Teen Kawwe — Details Inside

New Delhi: Thappad fame actor Pavail Gulati, along with Sidhant Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is all set to star in an upcoming web series titled Teen Kawwe. Backed by renowned producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, this much-anticipated project marks the first collaboration between the talented trio — actors known for consistently pushing creative boundaries.

Currently in the pre-production stage, the comedy series is expected to be a slice-of-life drama that blends humour, emotion, and realism. It promises a rich narrative that aims to connect with audiences through relatable and honest storytelling.

The announcement has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to witness the on-screen chemistry between the three leads and explore the story they bring to life. With a strong cast and the creative backing of Siddharth Roy Kapur, Teen Kawwe is poised to deliver a heartfelt and nuanced viewing experience.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on the role of the female lead, Pavail Gulati is expected to add depth as the male protagonist, with Sidhant Gupta rounding out the lead trio. The buzz around the series continues to grow, especially with audiences keen to see Pavail Gulati back on screen after his acclaimed performances in Deva and Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal.

More official details and announcements are awaited, but Teen Kawwe is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting upcoming web series in the comedy-drama space.