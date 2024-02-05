Playground To Alright: Top Media Assets That Broke The Social Media

New Delhi: Buckle up, on-the-go entertainment seekers, because 2023 wasn't just a year, it was a tectonic rumble in the mobile world. Ground-breaking media assets emerged, shattering paradigms and captivating audiences globally. Prepare to be dazzled by the stories of this digital revolution!

Playground

Pioneering a new era of gaming entertainment, Rusk Studios, India's Gen Z gaming powerhouse, launched - Playground - the world's first championship to crown gaming royalty. Season 1(2022) featured superstars like CarryMinati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal, and Scout as mentors. In Playground Season 2 (2023) Harsh Beniwal and Ashish Chanchlani were added to the group of mentors. Season 2 captivated audiences with over a staggering BILLION views across Amazon miniTV and YouTube, solidifying its place as a global phenomenon.

TVF

TVF, short for The Viral Fever, isn't just another YouTube channel. It's a cultural phenomenon that ignited India's digital entertainment scene back in 2010. TVF has a knack for capturing the pulse of young India with quirky humour and relatable storytelling. 2023 proved to be another blockbuster for TVF. The highly anticipated "Sandeep Bhaiya" featuring the beloved teacher from "TVF Pitchers" promises to tickle your funny bone, while "SK Sir Ki Class" brings back the nostalgia of heartwarming classroom moments. Every month, Millions tune in to be entertained, inspired, and simply feel understood.

Alright!

Forget the everyday hustle and bustle, Alright! beckons you into a realm of premium fiction designed to make you feel, well, alright! With over One Billion views every month across its YouTube and Facebook channels, it's clear there's something special brewing here. Whether you're seeking light-hearted comedy, relatable coming-of-age tales, or pulse-pounding thrillers, Alright! has a genre to soothe your soul. Take the latest release, School Friends, for instance. Produced by the powerhouse Rusk Studios, this web series has already amassed over 100 million views across both Amazon MiniTV and Alright's own channels.

Filter Copy

Forget your run-of-the-mill YouTube channels, because Filter Copy is a whole different cup of chai (and trust me, you'll want a steaming mug after every video). Launched in 2014, these guys are the masters of relatable sketches and spot-on parodies that have India saying, "Been there, felt that, laughed way too hard." From awkward family moments to office woes, they tap into the everyday struggles that make us all say, "OMG, that's me!". So, if you're looking for a good dose of laughter, relatable content that hits close to home, and a vibrant community of creators, Filter Copy is your jam, garnering close to a 100M+ views monthly.