trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664243
NewsWeb Series
BERLIN

Popular Series 'Money Heist' Spin-Off Show 'Berlin' Gets A Release Date

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped a new teaser of the series which they captioned, “Berlin is a poet and this is going to be his masterpiece. Mark your calendars, Berlin arrives 29 December!”

Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Popular Series 'Money Heist' Spin-Off Show 'Berlin' Gets A Release Date Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming spin-off series ‘Berlin’ on Monday announced the series’ official release date.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped a new teaser of the series which they captioned, “Berlin is a poet and this is going to be his masterpiece. Mark your calendars, Berlin arrives 29 December!”


The spin-off of the super hit series ‘Money Heist’ is all set to stream from December 29 on the OTT platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new prequel series, which recounts the incredible heists carried out before the events of the original show, will star Pedro Alonso in the role he originated as the hedonistic, witty jewel thief Andres de Fonollosa, nicknamed Berlin, in the original series.

Along with him, his new crew will consist of Joel Sanchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action, Begoa Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Pea Fernandez as the devoted Roi, and Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist. Tristan Ulloa (Faria) will play Berlin's friend and charitable professor Damian.

Money Heist was initially created as a two-part, 15-episode limited series for the Spanish commercial network Antena 3 in 2017. It is an exceedingly intricate and twisted bank robbery drama. However, the show became an unexpected worldwide success when Netflix acquired the global rights, recut the two seasons into 22 shorter episodes, and released the show worldwide in December 2017. The third season of the show was ordered by the streaming service. The program's popularity is credited with helping to popularise non-English-language TV drama and paving the way for upcoming international hits like Squid Game. It was viewed by about 180 million households globally.

One of the first such agreements with a non-English-language creator was made when Netflix and Pina inked a global exclusive overall deal in 2018. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train