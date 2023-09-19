Popular Series 'Money Heist' Spin-Off Show 'Berlin' Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming spin-off series ‘Berlin’ on Monday announced the series’ official release date.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped a new teaser of the series which they captioned, “Berlin is a poet and this is going to be his masterpiece. Mark your calendars, Berlin arrives 29 December!”

The spin-off of the super hit series ‘Money Heist’ is all set to stream from December 29 on the OTT platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new prequel series, which recounts the incredible heists carried out before the events of the original show, will star Pedro Alonso in the role he originated as the hedonistic, witty jewel thief Andres de Fonollosa, nicknamed Berlin, in the original series.

Along with him, his new crew will consist of Joel Sanchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action, Begoa Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Pea Fernandez as the devoted Roi, and Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist. Tristan Ulloa (Faria) will play Berlin's friend and charitable professor Damian.

Money Heist was initially created as a two-part, 15-episode limited series for the Spanish commercial network Antena 3 in 2017. It is an exceedingly intricate and twisted bank robbery drama. However, the show became an unexpected worldwide success when Netflix acquired the global rights, recut the two seasons into 22 shorter episodes, and released the show worldwide in December 2017. The third season of the show was ordered by the streaming service. The program's popularity is credited with helping to popularise non-English-language TV drama and paving the way for upcoming international hits like Squid Game. It was viewed by about 180 million households globally.

One of the first such agreements with a non-English-language creator was made when Netflix and Pina inked a global exclusive overall deal in 2018.