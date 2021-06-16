हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Priyamani aka Suchi of ‘The Family Man’ fame reveals Shah Rukh Khan once gave her Rs 300

 Priyamani, who played Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Suchi in the recently released series, has shared how SRK ended up giving her Rs 300 during the song’s shoot. The duo had worked together for the item song ‘One Two Three Four’ in Rohit Shetty's action-comedy.

Priyamani aka Suchi of ‘The Family Man’ fame reveals Shah Rukh Khan once gave her Rs 300
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priyamani, who is basking in the success of her latest released web series ‘The Family Man 2,’ recently shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan for a special item song in ‘Chennai Express’. 

 Priyamani, who played Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Suchi in the recently released series, has shared how SRK ended up giving her Rs 300 during the song’s shoot. The duo had worked together for the item song ‘One Two Three Four’ in Rohit Shetty's action-comedy.

While talking exclusively to ZOOM, the popular south actress shared that he is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. Although, he is one of the biggest superstars in the country but still he is extremely grounded. 

Sharing on how she earned Rs 300 from him, Priyamani shared, “He made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. "

Heaping more praises on Shah Rukh, the actress also shared that once the shoot used to get over all the other actors used to pack up and go back to their respective hotel rooms but in terms of SRK things were different. After the shoot is over, he would start practicing choreography for the next day for few hours so that the next day, when he reaches the set, he is all prepared and need not waste his time learning the dance steps again. He had a team of choreographers all the time along with him.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanPriyamaniSuchimanoj bajpayee's wifeChennai ExpressOne Two Three Four song
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu - Who would fit in the Marvel series Loki?

Must Watch

PT8M2S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2021