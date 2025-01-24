Producer Vijay Kiragandur Expresses Excitement Over Mahavatar Narsimha Teaser Response

New Delhi: The teaser for Mahavatar Narsimha, the highly anticipated animated series, has received an overwhelming response, further cementing its potential as a game-changer in Indian cinema. Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the series marks the launch of the Mahavatar franchise, which will explore the many avatars of Lord Vishnu. Following the release of visually striking posters, the teaser has captured the audience’s attention, drawing them into its epic world.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Producer Vijay Kiragandur, known for his work on the blockbuster Kantara, expressed his excitement about the teaser’s success, stating, “AAfter the success of Kantara, we received numerous requests from content creators eager to share their films inspired by Indian culture. Among many compelling proposals, Mahavatar Narsimha stood out for its unique vision and thoughtful approach. We were drawn to the film’s deep-rooted connection with our cultural heritage and the way it resonated with us. Backing this project has been a decision we’re truly proud of, and seeing the positive response to the teaser reinforces our belief in its potential. We’re excited to see where this journey takes us, and for now, we’re allowing the excitement around the teaser to continue to build.”

Hombale Films, a key player behind some of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, including the KGF franchise, Kantara, Salaar, and Bagheera, continues to shape the global perception of Indian storytelling. Mahavatar Narsimha is set to be another monumental addition to their legacy, showcasing their signature blend of massive visual storytelling and cultural depth.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions, in collaboration with Hombale Films. The series promises an unmatched visual experience, cultural richness, and compelling storytelling, and will be released in 3D and five Indian languages on April 3, 2025.