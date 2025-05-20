Advertisement
RANA NAIDU SEASON 2

Rana Naide Season 2: Rana Daggubati's Crime Drama To Release On THIS Date

The crime drama also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Dino Morea in pivotal roles. 

Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Rana Naide Season 2: Rana Daggubati's Crime Drama To Release On THIS Date (Image: @netflix_in /Instagram)

New Delhi: After a wait of two years, actor Rana Daggubati is back to entertain his fans with the second season of his hit show 'Rana Naidu'.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra, the new season of 'Rana Naidu' will be out on Netflix on June 13.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced the show's release date with an intriguing poster. Have a look.

Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea are also a part of the crime drama.

The first season received appreciation globally and in India, with Indian and international audiences hooked to the characters, their conflicts, and the chaos that ensues when strong personalities from the seedy underbelly of power and celebrity clash with each other.

'Rana Naidu' marked the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Talking about the series renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head - Netflix India, earlier said, "Netflix India's series slate has been entertaining members with a wide variety of exciting stories across genres over the last couple of years. And Rana Naidu has been a great way for us to end the first quarter of 2023. The high-adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast, headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi, has been lauded for their performances. We are delighted to announce that this high-stakes family drama and the riveting father-son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action."

The first season was released in 2023. 

