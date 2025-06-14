Rana Naidu Season 2 X Review: Netizens Praise Rana Daggubati, Criticise Weak Writing - Audience Split Over Netflix Thriller

New Delhi: After a two-year wait, Rana Daggubati is back on screen with the highly anticipated second season of his gritty crime drama Rana Naidu, which premiered on Netflix on June 13. The series, created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra, follows the intense and dark world of a celebrity fixer navigating murky moral waters.

The first season, released in 2023, garnered both domestic and international acclaim, marking the first on-screen collaboration between Rana Daggubati and his uncle, veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati. Building on that momentum, Season 2 arrives with high expectations—and early viewer reactions suggest it largely delivers.

Social media was abuzz shortly after the release, with fans binge-watching the new season and sharing instant reviews.

One enthusiastic viewer tweeted, "#RanaNaidu2 was bloody good! I was slightly worried as usually season 2s are pretty slow when it comes to many series, but I’m glad it wasn’t the case with this one. A solid 9/10. Damn good!"

Another user appreciated the performances but had mixed feelings overall, "Rana Naidu Season 2 works in parts mainly due to Rana’s strong screen presence and subtle performance. The first two episodes are gripping with smart problem-solving and a few interesting mind games. Adult content is reduced compared to Season 1, and the overall technical quality is decent.

The story feels shallow and lacks depth, with many scenes unnecessarily dragged. The screenplay loses grip after the initial episodes, emotions don’t land well, and Venkatesh’s character doesn’t make much impact. Watchable only for Rana’s performance. Okayish timepass, but lacks strong writing and emotional depth."

Another fan shared a comparison between the two seasons, favoring the latest one, "Liked S2 more than S1. They focused more on Rana than Venky and it worked out. @RanaDaggubati was terrific throughout. @SurveenChawla was amazing Wish there were more scenes between them. Can’t wait for S3!"

Liked S2 more than S1. They focused more on Rana than Venky and it worked out. @RanaDaggubati was terrific throughout. @SurveenChawla was amazing Wish there were more scenes between them.



A particularly excited viewer had this to say, "#RanaNaidu2 lives up to expectations. Despite the introduction of new characters, the core magic remains intact—strong, gripping, and just as powerful as before. Rana, Venky Sir, Arjun, Kriti, and Surveen... just phenomenal. TOTAL BOMBARDING STUFF! #RanaNaiduSeason2"

#RanaNaidu2 lives up to expectations. Despite the introduction of new characters, the core magic remains intact... strong, gripping, and just as powerful as before.



Rana, Venky Sir, Arjun, Kriti And Surveen... Just phenomenal.



For now, the second season is streaming exclusively on Netflix, with audiences diving back into the chaos, drama, and intensity that made Rana Naidu a breakout hit in the Indian streaming space.