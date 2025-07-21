Rangeen Trailer: Viineet Kumar Singh, Taaruk Raina Clash In This Hilarious Yet Heart-Wrenching Revenge Drama - WATCH

Rangeen Trailer: New webseries Alert! As The makers of Viineet Kumar Siingh and Taaruk Raina starrer Rangeen treated fans with its intriguing trailer. Blending humour with emotion, Rangeen navigates through the tangled threads of relationships, trust, and identity. Coming to the trailer, Rangeen offers a hilarious glimpse into the chaos that unfolds in a journalist seemingly simple life. What begins as the shocking discovery of his wife Naina’s betrayal quickly spirals into a wildly unpredictable journey. In a bold exploration of morality, identity, and tangled emotions. Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, this compelling comedy drama is created & written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi.

Talking about what made him say yes to playing Adarsh, the lead character Viineet Kumar Siingh shared, 'Adarsh is a character that felt instantly human to me—flawed, conflicted, yet deeply sincere. What excited me most about Rangeen was the chance to portray someone navigating a storm of betrayal and self-doubt, not with melodrama, but with restraint, humour, and quiet intensity. There’s a raw honesty in the way the story unfolds, and that’s what makes it both entertaining and emotionally resonant. Collaborating with Prime Video and Kabir Khan has been an immensely fulfilling experience—they’ve created a space where unique, grounded stories like Rangeen can flourish. Also, the writers Amir Rizvi and Amardeep Galsin wrote it very well and they are the show runners too. I can’t wait for audiences across India and the world to meet Adarsh and take this journey with him, when the series premieres on July 25.'

Rajshri Deshpande, who plays the character of Naina, Adarsh's wife in the upcoming series, shared, 'Rangeen isn’t just a twisted relationship drama, it’s a mirror to the complexities we carry in our hearts and minds. What drew me to Naina was her unapologetic hunger - for desire, for meaning, for something beyond the boxes she’s been put into. What I love is that Rangeen doesn’t hand out easy answers. It doesn’t reduce women to labels - it lets them be messy, searching, and painfully human. Amir and Amardeep brought a fearless and deeply sensitive lens to this world. Our conversations gave me the space to be Naina, not just play her. Working with Prime Video, and having Kabir Khan backing this, made the ride even more meaningful. When Rangeen drops this July, I hope people don’t just watch it - I hope they feel seen.'

FAQs

Who Directed Taaruk Raina starrer Rangeen ?

Rangeen is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

Who is starred in Rangeen?

Rangeen stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha.

When And Where to stream comedy drama Rangeen?

Rangeen is set to premiere on July 25 exclusively on Prime Video.