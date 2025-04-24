Advertisement
KHAUF

Spine-Chiller Khauf Streaming On THIS OTT Platform, Trends On Number 1 Spot

Khauf Streaming On OTT: The 8 episodic series follows a story of a girl named Madhu, who moves to Delhi in hopes of leaving her past behind and starting afresh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Spine-Chiller Khauf Streaming On THIS OTT Platform, Trends On Number 1 Spot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With the release of Prime Video's horror series Khauf, fear and horror have just become real. With its terrifying and engaging storyline, along with outstanding performances by the cast, the show is winning the hearts of audiences. It has elevated the level of horror and proven to be a success, currently trending at #1 on Prime Video.

With a suspenseful narrative, goosebumps-inducing background score, spine-chilling horror, and a talented cast, Khauf is capturing the masses. Its top trending position speaks volumes about the love it's receiving from viewers. The show has arrived as a game-changer in the horror genre, redefining fear to an all-new, groundbreaking level for Indian OTT.

The 8 episodic series follows a story of a girl named Madhu, who moves to Delhi in hopes of leaving her past behind and starting afresh. However, her future holds far more suspense and horror than she could ever imagine. The narrative takes an unusual turn when Madhu ends up in an isolated hostel and begins to encounter a series of mysterious events that warn her to leave.

Featuring a powerful cast that includes Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla, Khauf is steadily carving its place in the hearts of audiences. Released on April 18, 2025, Khauf is now streaming only on Prime Video.

