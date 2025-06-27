Squid Game Season 3 Review: Brutal And Bold, But Emotionally Out Of Reach

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Language: Korean

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won

Episode: 6

Rating: 3.5/5

One of the most anticipated K-drama, has finally come to an After four long years of anticipation and the deaths of countless beloved characters, Squid Game Season 3 has finally arrived, and concluded, bringing closure to lingering questions: Will Player 456 survive? What will happen to Player 222? What about the long-awaited backstories?

At its core, Squid Game has always been more than just a survival thriller; it's a brutal analysis of greed, desperation and how greed for money turns life into a ruthless competition, where survival is secondary to wealth. Season 3 continues to bring attention to that theme.

One of the most powerful parts of the series is the democracy, the moment when the players are asked, “Do you want to keep playing?” This question becomes especially significant for Player 456, who begins to feel increasingly trapped and gradually understands the dominance, not by the structure of the game, but by the other players' responses. Despite witnessing the violence and loss, the majority consistently choose to continue, driven by greed.

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk deserves credit for the way he uses this mechanic to expose not only the characters’ desperation but also their evolving moral extent and does an impressive job using that simple question to show who’s really in control, not by force, but by making the players believe they have a choice.

The series cleverly implicates its audience, positioning viewers as passive VIPs who, despite witnessing the escalating horrors, find themselves invested in the continuation of the game.

Season 1 emotionally devastated viewers with tragic deaths and vulnerable character arcs. However, Season 2 stumbled with its slow pacing and messy introduction of new characters leaving a gap in emotional resonance, making it harder to invest in the returning and new faces alike. This emotional disconnect lingers into Season 3, weakening the impact of otherwise powerful scenes.

That said, the final season finds some deliverance. While not as gripping or heartbreaking as the original, it is far more unified than Season 2, successfully building tension. Unlike earlier seasons where the focus was on emotional loss, this season shifts the experience to anxiously calculating alongside the players, gripped by the suspense of who will survive and what sacrifices.

The performances across the board are strong, with particular praise for Lee Jung-Jae (Player 456) and Kim Jun-hee (Player 222). However, due to the rapid pacing and lack of character depth inherited from the previous season, the emotional connection feels somewhat muted.

Visually, Squid Game remains a masterclass in cinematic storytelling. The set design, colour palettes, and framing continue to reflect the series’ mixed tones, where childlike games clash with violent despair, making the thriller all the more surreal.

While Season 2 pulls the thread a bit too far, nearly unravelling what made Squid Game special, Season 3 tightens the narrative. It doesn’t quite elevate the series to five-star territory.

Ultimately, while Season 3 may not quite reach the groundbreaking impact of the original, it succeeds in restoring the series’ momentum and delivering a satisfying yet jaw-dropping conclusion. Therefore Squid Game remains a compelling and culturally relevant thriller that powerfully exposes the darker aspects of human nature and the corrupting influence of greed, continuing to challenge its audience.