Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896490https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/squid-game-season-3-teaser-player-456-returns-in-coffin-final-game-release-set-for-this-date-watch-2896490.html
NewsWeb Series
SQUID GAME SEASON 3

Squid Game Season 3 Teaser: Player 456 Returns In Coffin, 'Final Game' Release Set For THIS Date - WATCH

The teaser for Squid Game Season 3 reveals Player 456's return in a coffin, teasing a chilling final showdown.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Squid Game Season 3 teaser has been released, creating anticipation for the final season.
  • Player 456, Lee Jung-jae, makes a dramatic return in a coffin.
  • The teaser includes a chilling moment with the cry of a baby, adding to the suspense.
  • The highly anticipated series is set to release on June 27, 2025.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Squid Game Season 3 Teaser: Player 456 Returns In Coffin, 'Final Game' Release Set For THIS Date - WATCH (Image: Teaser Still/Youtube)

New Delhi: Netflix has officially confirmed that the third and final season of the critically acclaimed Korean thriller Squid Game will premiere on June 27, 2025. Alongside the announcement, the streamer unveiled a suspense-filled teaser, cryptically captioned, “It’s time to play one last time.”

The teaser, though devoid of dialogue, offers an intense glimpse into the high-stakes drama that lies ahead. It opens with Player 456, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, returning in a coffin — a grim symbol of the deadly competition's return. Also featured are the masked VIPs making their entrance, signalling that the final games will be bigger and more ruthless than ever.

In a haunting moment, Player 222, Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), is shown with tearful eyes gazing into the camera. The emotional tension peaks as a baby’s cry echoes in the background, adding a layer of mystery to the teaser’s closing seconds.

Watch The Teaser Here:

To build anticipation, Netflix also released a new main poster and a series of character stills, offering fans a deeper look into what awaits in the concluding chapter.

First released in 2021, Squid Game quickly became a global phenomenon. As the series nears its end, viewers can expect a gripping finale that promises to tie together the psychological, emotional, and societal threads that made the show a breakout success.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK