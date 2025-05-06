Squid Game Season 3 Teaser: Player 456 Returns In Coffin, 'Final Game' Release Set For THIS Date - WATCH

New Delhi: Netflix has officially confirmed that the third and final season of the critically acclaimed Korean thriller Squid Game will premiere on June 27, 2025. Alongside the announcement, the streamer unveiled a suspense-filled teaser, cryptically captioned, “It’s time to play one last time.”

The teaser, though devoid of dialogue, offers an intense glimpse into the high-stakes drama that lies ahead. It opens with Player 456, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, returning in a coffin — a grim symbol of the deadly competition's return. Also featured are the masked VIPs making their entrance, signalling that the final games will be bigger and more ruthless than ever.

In a haunting moment, Player 222, Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), is shown with tearful eyes gazing into the camera. The emotional tension peaks as a baby’s cry echoes in the background, adding a layer of mystery to the teaser’s closing seconds.

To build anticipation, Netflix also released a new main poster and a series of character stills, offering fans a deeper look into what awaits in the concluding chapter.

First released in 2021, Squid Game quickly became a global phenomenon. As the series nears its end, viewers can expect a gripping finale that promises to tie together the psychological, emotional, and societal threads that made the show a breakout success.