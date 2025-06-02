Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2909848https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/squid-game-season-3-trailer-player-456s-face-off-with-front-man-in-most-brutal-game-2909848.html
NewsWeb Series
SQUID GAME SEASON 3 TRAILER

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: Player 456's Face-Off With Front Man In Most Brutal Game

'Squid Game' debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: Player 456's Face-Off With Front Man In Most Brutal Game Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The wait if finally over for one of the most-awaited series 'Squid Game Season 3' trailer. The makers unveiled the third and final season trailer of the series recently. A sneak-peek into the world of Korean original series, player 456 Gi-hun, essayed by  Lee Jung-jae will continue fighting to end the game after the Front Man essayed by Lee Byung-hun killed his best friend, Jung-bae in Season 2.

SQUID GAME SEASON 3 TRAILER

The gritty two-minute trailer, shows Gi-hun finally learning the devastating truth behind the Front Man’s identity, which the audience already knows: It’s In-ho, who pretended to be a Squid Game competitor and Gi-hun’s friend in Season 2.

Gi-hun begins the trailer frantically demanding a group of guards, “Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?” The guards pin him to the ground and In-ho watches.

SQUID GAME SEASON 3 STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH

Squid Game 3, created for television by South Korean writer and television producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, is set to be released on June 27, 2025. It is produced by Netflix.

SQUID GAME SERIES

'Squid Game' debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit.

Season 1 is the streamer’s No. 2 most-watched TV season of all time, and Season 2 became the third-most-watched after its December 2024 premiere. The only Netflix title that has seen more viewers is Season 1 of “Wednesday,”reports variety.com.

The Korean drama was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also writes, directs and produces.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

The trailer was revealed at Tudum, Netflix’s annual fan event, in Los Angeles on Saturday, where Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P appeared in person, reports variety.com.

(With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK