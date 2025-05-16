Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2901954https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-3-to-premiere-on-this-date-2901954.html
NewsWeb Series
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 To Premiere On THIS Date

The third season will pick up where the second season left off, with the crew of the USS. 

|Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 To Premiere On THIS Date (Image: @startrek/ Instagram)

Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for the third season of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'.

The first two episodes will be released on Thursday, July 17, followed by new weekly episodes leading up to the season finale on Thursday, September 11.

The third season will pick up where the second season left off, with the crew of the USS. The Enterprise is facing the aftermath of its encounter with the Gorn, as per Deadline.

According to the announcement, the season will feature "thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek".

The series boasts a talented cast, including Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn. The show also features guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, and Carol Kane, among others.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serving as co-showrunners.

Other executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, and Rod Roddenberry. 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' is available to stream exclusively on Paramount plus in the US, UK, Latin America, Australia, and other countries.

It is also available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, Netherlands, Spain, and other regions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK