Sunil Pal calls ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Mirzapur’ porn, says Manoj Bajpayee is ‘gira hua insaan’

New Delhi: Comedian Sunil Pal, who is the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2005 has strongly reacted on the recent arrest of actress Shilpa Shetty’s business tycoon husband Raj Kundra over alleged pornography creation and distribution racket.

Talking to media at an event, Sunil congratulated the police for busting Raj Kundra pornography racket and he further said that digital platforms are using lenient censorship to serve porn , packaged as a show.

“Whatever happened, it had to happen, and it was necessary. I say this because big people whether it is web series or other places are taking advantage of censorship not being there. The web series being made these days cannot be watched at home,” Sunil said in Hindi.

The comedian expressed his strong dislike for actor Manoj Bajpayee and said he is ‘badtameez’ (ill-mannered) and ‘gira hua insaan’ (scum of a person).

“I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more ‘badtameez’ and ‘gira hua insaan’. The country gave you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You make a web series where the wife is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and the small son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like,” fumed the comedian.

Sunil is here talking about Manoj Bajpayee’s Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man season 1.

Sunil also targeted another Amazon Prime popular web series named ‘Mirzapur’. “Then there is the show Mirzapur made by ill-mannered people. I hate them a lot. All this should be banned as even this is porn. Porn is not only about what we see but there is porn of thoughts as well,” said Sunil.

Apart from comedy, Sunil has also tried his hands at writing and direction. In 2010 he released his directorial comedy movie ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’,featuring a record 47 stand-up comedians which included Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever, Siraj Khan, Raju Srivastav, Navin Prabhakar, Ahsaan Qureshi and many others.