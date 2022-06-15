Suzhal - The Vortex to open global floodgates for Tamil streaming series

New Delhi: Four independent and focused voices have come together with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, with what looks like a gripping series that is all set to open the floodgates for local content to make a mark globally. Written by Pushkar and Gayatri and directed by Anucharan and Bramma Suzhal- The Vortex is one of the highly-anticipated series from India today, and certainly has the potential to carve a space for Tamil streaming series globally.

Its release will open opportunities for Indian regional content to foster and grow. The launch is highly anticipated and the audiences are waiting to enter this vortex starting 17th June. With an intriguing storyline, and evolution in Indian storytelling, the forthcoming streaming series is all set to take local, rooted Tamil content across borders.

Suzhal is a world that is more than a hero or a heroine. It is Pushkar and Gayatri’s vision that Anucharan and Bramma have brought to reality.

Releasing in 30+ languages, both Indian and foreign, Suzhal - The Vortex is all set to open opportunities for Tamil web series.