Tahir Raj Bhasin Discloses Which 'Special Ops 2' Co-star Impressed Him

Mumbai: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been roped in as the antagonist in the much-anticipated, "Special Ops 2". Bhasin further revealed which of his co-stars left a lasting impression on him. Sharing what it was like to act alongside the powerful and experienced Kay Kay Menon, he said that just being trusted at the reins opposite Menon is a huge compliment for him and also a big challenge. "I have grown up watching and admiring his performances both as protagonist and antagonist.

His subtlety, sarcasm, and sternness as Himmat Singh is something that the audience has enjoyed and expects to see. The idea was to portray a counterpart with an underrated ease and wit that could amp up the conflict in the show," Bhasin revealed. Talking about what he learned from Menon during his time with him, Bhasin added, "I have learned tremendous lessons both on and off set from Kay Kay sir.

His patience and minimalism are something I hope to imbibe and emulate. His life experiences both on and off screen make for enriching chats.” Menon will be seen reprising his iconic role as R&AW officer Himmat Singh in season two of the beloved drama. Shedding light on playing a courageous and intelligent officer, Menon said, "Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct.

But this time, the war isn’t visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable, and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There’s a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector.”

Helmed by Shivam Nair, the show will have Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in prominent roles, along with others. "Special Ops 2" is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 11th.