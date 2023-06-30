The Night Manager 2 Drops A Day Ahead Of Schedule, Sparks Online Frenzy

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome stormed the internet when much-awaited show, The Night Manager, made its OTT debut in February this year. This Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed British series of the same name, featuring Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, and Elizabeth Debicki, captivated audiences instantly. The makers planned to release the show in two parts, with the first six episodes premiering earlier. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of the second part, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. However, in a surprise move, the makers dropping the entire series on June 29 itself, a day ahead of the scheduled release date.

Netizens React To The Night Manager 2

According to reports, the makers were overwhelmed by the amazing response from the audience, prompting them to release The Night Manager 2 a day ahead of schedule. The show has garnered widespread acclaim on social media platforms, with netizens applauding its gripping narrative, thrilling action sequences, and impressive performances for the actors.

One user who watched the show stated, “An adaptation well done. That’s how you adapt a western story to an Indian context. I’ve watched both the English and Hindi one, and I liked the latter more. #TheNightManager2”

Another user said the first three episodes were made on a “grand scale” and added that Anil Kapoor excelled in the role of an “antagonist.” The user felt it was overall a “decent watch.”

A third user tagged Anil Kapoor and said his role was “super.”

Earlier, the team hosted a screening of the show, which was attended by several people from the film industry.

About The Night Manager 2

The Night Manager 2 resumed where things left off in the first part. The first part ended on a cliffhanger, which created a lot of hype for the second part. In the series, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a former intelligence officer who tries to deceive his way into Anil Kapoor’s alliance, who plays a negative role. Sobhita Dhulipala is also seen in a pivotal role.