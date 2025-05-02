Advertisement
The Royals: Ishaan Khatter And Nora Fatehi Sizzling Chemistry Steals The Show In NEW Track 'Adayein Teri' - WATCH

The Royals is all set to premiere on Netflix on 9 May.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Royals: Ishaan Khatter And Nora Fatehi Sizzling Chemistry Steals The Show In NEW Track 'Adayein Teri' - WATCH (Screengrab: @IshtarMusic/ YouTube)

New Delhi: The makers of the Ishaan Khatter-starrer The Royals have dropped a new track titled "Adayein Teri", also featuring Nora Fatehi. In the song Nora dazzles in a shimmery red gown, while Ishaan looks sharp in a crisp white shirt and black trousers. Their crackling chemistry and slick dance moves have everyone talking, making the song unmissable.

Recently, the makers released a captivating trailer that won hearts, and now, to build on the excitement, they have unveiled this catchy dance track from the much-awaited series.

The clip features Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi dancing effortlessly to the beats of 'Adayein Teri.' For the caption, They wrote, ''We. Cooked. Something. For. You."

Watch The Full Video Below!

Ishaan brings his signature energy and effortless charm to the dance floor, owning every beat with precision and passion. Nora, known for her stunning presence and dance style matches him step for step with grace and power. 

Set against a dreamy, lavish backdrop, Adayein Teri blends style, romance, and sharp choreography into a visual treat. 

The show also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Chunky Panday, Lisa Mishra, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea, among others, in key roles.

The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The show has been created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

The Royals is all set to premiere on Netflix on 9 May.

 

