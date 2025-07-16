The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: When And Where To Watch Lola Tung Starrer?
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, finally premiered on July 16.
According to Prime Video, this season follows Belly as she enters a new phase of life. She has just finished her junior year of college and is heading back to Cousins Beach, ready for another summer with Jeremiah.
