THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: When And Where To Watch Lola Tung Starrer?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, finally premiered on July 16.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: When And Where To Watch Lola Tung Starrer?

New Delhi: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, finally premiered on July 16.

According to Prime Video, this season follows Belly as she enters a new phase of life. She has just finished her junior year of college and is heading back to Cousins Beach, ready for another summer with Jeremiah.

(This is a developing copy)

