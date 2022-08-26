The Umbrella Academy: It's official! The new season is coming

New Delhi: Netflix has renewed 'The Umbrella Academy' for yet another season.

According to Variety, the fourth season will be the show`s last season.

Series creator, Executive producer, and showrunner Steve Blackman told Variety, "I`m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of `The Umbrella Academy` will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings` journey we began five years ago".

He added, "But before we get to that conclusion, we`ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

With intentions to partner on several new projects, Netflix has also revealed its overall agreement with Blackman and his recently established Irish Cowboy production label.

A series adaptation of the PlayStation game "Horizon Zero Dawn" and the original series "Orbital" are the two that are now in production. Below is further information on those initiatives. Abbey Morris has joined Irish Cowboy as Blackman`s senior vice president of development. Morris had previously worked for Fabrik Entertainment as an executive.

According to Variety, Netflix did not comment on an episode count for Season 4, but multiple sources say the final season will be shorter than the 10-episode seasons the show has done in the past.

Season 3 of `The Umbrella Academy` dropped on Netflix in June, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019.

The television program is based on graphic novels of the same name by Gabriel Ba and Gerard Way. It features a family of adopted super-powered siblings who are trying to stop the end of the world.

Variety reports that the cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all be back for Season 4 with additional castings to be announced later.