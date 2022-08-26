NewsWeb Series
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

The Umbrella Academy: It's official! The new season is coming

According to Variety, the fourth season will be the show`s last season. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:18 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Netflix has renewed 'The Umbrella Academy' for yet another season.
  • According to Variety, the fourth season will be the show`s last season.

Trending Photos

The Umbrella Academy: It's official! The new season is coming

New Delhi: Netflix has renewed 'The Umbrella Academy' for yet another season.

According to Variety, the fourth season will be the show`s last season. 

Series creator, Executive producer, and showrunner Steve Blackman told Variety, "I`m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of `The Umbrella Academy` will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings` journey we began five years ago".

He added, "But before we get to that conclusion, we`ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." 

With intentions to partner on several new projects, Netflix has also revealed its overall agreement with Blackman and his recently established Irish Cowboy production label.

A series adaptation of the PlayStation game "Horizon Zero Dawn" and the original series "Orbital" are the two that are now in production. Below is further information on those initiatives. Abbey Morris has joined Irish Cowboy as Blackman`s senior vice president of development. Morris had previously worked for Fabrik Entertainment as an executive.

According to Variety, Netflix did not comment on an episode count for Season 4, but multiple sources say the final season will be shorter than the 10-episode seasons the show has done in the past.

Season 3 of `The Umbrella Academy` dropped on Netflix in June, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019.

The television program is based on graphic novels of the same name by Gabriel Ba and Gerard Way. It features a family of adopted super-powered siblings who are trying to stop the end of the world.

Variety reports that the cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all be back for Season 4 with additional castings to be announced later.

Live Tv

The Umbrella AcademyThe Umbrella Academy season 4The Umbrella Academy new seasonThe Umbrella Academy 4The Umbrella Academy last seasonThe Umbrella Academy spoilers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022