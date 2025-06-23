'The Walking Dead: Season 3 Gets Release Date, Take A Look At The New Teaser'

Washington : The much-awaited third season of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' finally has a release date. The AMC series will return on September 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, reported Deadline.

Apart from the release date, AMC also released a short teaser and new photos from the upcoming season, giving fans a first look at what's to come.

Take a look

https://youtu.be/xagvgWv4n2k?si=qVFR0r49ZfFzx7cn

The third season will follow Daryl Dixon (played by Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (played by Melissa McBride) as they continue their difficult journey to return home. But the road ahead is far from easy. Their path leads them through new and unfamiliar places, showing how different people around the world have been affected by the walker outbreak.

The season will also take the characters to Spain, continuing the story from Season 2, The Book of Carol. The second part of the popular series ended with Daryl and Carol facing personal struggles. While Carol was searching for her friend, Daryl was grappling with his choice to stay in France, which created tension between them. Meanwhile, a growing threat from Genet and her group, Pouvoir, continues to rise, setting the stage for a major battle for France's future.

New cast members joining the season include Eduardo Noriega, Oscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay. Other actors appearing include Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbues, Greta Fernandez, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usin, and Stephen Merchant.

The show is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, and others. (ANI)