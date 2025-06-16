'Tumhari Aukaat Nahi Hai...' Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Claims Uorfi Javed 'GOES OFF' On Her During Heated Argument - WATCH

New Delhi: The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed show, 'The Traitors' marked it's debut on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime on June 21.

Within days of its debut, contestants Uorfi Javed and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, are making headlines for a heated exchange that reportedly took place off-camera.

The feud began during an emotional moment on the show when Apoorva was seen crying, concerned about an argument she had with her mother before entering the game. According to Apoorva, fellow contestant Uorfi repeatedly questioned her about her tears, prompting her to ask, “Uorfi, 5 minute ke liye chup raho (Uorfi, please be quiet for five minutes).”

Days later, on June 15, Apoorva addressed the incident in a “story-time” video on her YouTube channel. She claimed that after a task, when the contestants returned to the palace and the cameras were off, Uorfi allegedly called out to her using foul language, saying, “B**chd Apoorva, idhar aao.”*

Trying to de-escalate the situation, Apoorva says she responded calmly with, “Aaram se.” However, she alleges this further provoked Uorfi, who then said, “Tumhe pata hai tum kisse baat kar rahi ho? Main tumhare level pe hoon kya? Tumhari aukaat nahi hai mujhse baat karne ki.” (Do you even know who you're talking to? I'm not on your level. You don’t have the status to talk to me.)

Watch The Video Here:

Uorfi Javed has not yet responded to the claims.

The Traitors India features a star-studded lineup including Karan Kundrra, Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Raftaar, Lakshmi Manchu, Jasmine Bhasin, Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, and several others.

Watch 'The Traitors' Trailer Here:

The show’s early episodes have already delivered high drama, and if this altercation is any indication, viewers can expect even more explosive moments ahead.