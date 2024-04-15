TVF’s 'Very Parivarik' New Episode 4 Khatiya Trends At No. 1 On YouTube Within Hours

New Delhi: TVF (The Viral Fever) has once again captivated audiences with their latest offering, ‘Very Parivarik’, marking their first venture into the world of weekly daily content. Since its debut, the show has been met with overwhelming adoration from viewers. While the first three episodes garnered fantastic responses, the fourth episode has quickly ascended to the top spot on YouTube’s trending list within just 10 hours of its release.

Fans are showering TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’ with immense love as it depicts the story of a modern-day couple navigating life with their parents. Following the success of the initial episodes, “Khatiya Standing” is creating waves across all corners of the internet. The creators celebrated this achievement on social media, sharing their excitement with the caption: “The fam is so lit that they are number #1 on the YouTube trending list"

In addition to their ongoing success, TVF continues to push boundaries with newer and grander stories. Their latest announcement, “The Great Indian Code”, delves into India’s IT revolution of the 70s and 80s, promising yet another captivating narrative.

TVF’s dominance extends to IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, with an impressive seven entries, surpassing any other content producer from the nation. Excitingly, audiences can anticipate the release of new seasons for beloved shows like “Panchayat”, “Kota Factory”, and “Gullak”, along with an array of intriguing new content slated for 2024.

Moreover, 2024 is shaping up to be TVF’s biggest year yet, with their unparalleled success across various platforms and the anticipation surrounding their upcoming projects. As they continue to innovate and push boundaries in the digital entertainment space, TVF is setting new standards for Indian content creation and solidifying their position as pioneers in the industry.