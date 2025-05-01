Advertisement
NewsWeb Series
VERY PARIVARIK

Very Parivarik Season 2 Teaser OUT: TVF’s Family Drama Returns, Trailer Drops On THIS Date

TVF’s Very Parivarik returns with a teaser for Season 2, promising more laughter, chaos, and heartfelt family moments ahead of its trailer launch.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Very Parivarik Season 2 Teaser OUT: TVF’s Family Drama Returns, Trailer Drops On THIS Date (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: After winning hearts with its debut run, TVF’s much-loved family dramedy Very Parivarik is back with a bang. The teaser for Season 2 was unveiled today, setting the stage for another round of emotional chaos, humor, and relatable family drama. The official trailer is scheduled to release on May 6.

A continuation of the quirky tale of a couple—an IT professional husband and a film industry wife—Very Parivarik Season 1 became a breakout hit in 2024 for its fresh, slice-of-life portrayal of everyday Indian family dynamics, especially after both sets of in-laws entered the scene.

Season 2 promises even more laughter and heart, with the teaser offering glimpses of sharp writing, unexpected twists, and the generational tug-of-war that made the show a hit. With TVF’s strong track record—thanks to shows like Panchayat, Gullak, and Kota Factory—expectations are high for this next chapter in its growing legacy of heartfelt, homegrown content.

