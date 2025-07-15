Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande-Starrer ‘Rangeen’ On OTT: Check Streaming Date

Mumbai: Actors Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha’s upcoming comedy drama series “Rangeen” is all set to have its premiere on Prime Video on July 25. Rangeen is a humorous and poignant exploration of love, loyalty and self-discovery. It tells the story of Adarsh, a simple man whose world is turned upside down after he discovers his wife Naina’s betrayal.

The series traces Adarsh’s hilarious yet surprisingly heartfelt journey to question his notions of love, manhood and morality. Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, this compelling comedy drama is created & written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. It is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua "With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the grey areas of human connection—messy, flawed, and deeply real,” said producer Kabir Khan.

Kabir added: “It’s a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world – a series that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.” "From the very beginning, Rangeen was envisioned as a story that challenges social norms while staying anchored to emotional truth,” said directors Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

“It delves into vulnerability, identity, and desire with a voice that is both bold and deeply empathetic.” Vineet gained the spotlight for his strong portrayal of an aspiring boxer Shravan Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz in 2018. He began his acting career at the age of 21 with the movie Pitaah.

After a series of performances in his early career including the 2010 film City of Gold, he got noticed for his role in films like Bombay Talkies and Gangs of Wasseypur.

His role in Ugly and the portrayal of the character Milan Shukla in the film Daas Dev won him appreciation. Rajshri gained international recognition for her performance in Pan Nalin's drama film Angry Indian Goddesses. She then portrayed the title character in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Sexy Durga and Sacred Games.