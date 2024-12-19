Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2833767https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/vikramaditya-motwanes-black-warrant-series-starring-shashi-kapoors-grandson-zahan-kapoor-set-for-release-on-this-date-2833767.html
NewsWeb Series
BLACK WARRANT

'Black Warrant' Series, Starring Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahan Kapoor, Set For Release On THIS Date

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s prison drama series Black Warrant, starring Zahan Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor is set to release on January, 2025.

|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 06:28 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Black Warrant' Series, Starring Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahan Kapoor, Set For Release On THIS Date (Image: netflix/X)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's latest series "Black Warrant" will start streaming on Netflix from January 10, the OTT platform has announced.

Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late cinema legend Shashi Kapoor, is making his series debut with the prison drama show, which is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of the author and former superintendent at Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, “Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.”

Motwane, who earlier worked on series "Sacred Games" for Netflix, has co-created "Black Warrant" with Satyanshu Singh, who also serve as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

In the series, Kapoor stars as a newly appointed jailer, Sunil and his colleagues as they navigate a system that challenges everything they believe.

"As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life," read the official logline.

"Black Warrant" also features Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, the show is an Andolan Production in collaboration with Confluence Media.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK