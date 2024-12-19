Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's latest series "Black Warrant" will start streaming on Netflix from January 10, the OTT platform has announced.

Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late cinema legend Shashi Kapoor, is making his series debut with the prison drama show, which is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of the author and former superintendent at Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, “Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.”

Motwane, who earlier worked on series "Sacred Games" for Netflix, has co-created "Black Warrant" with Satyanshu Singh, who also serve as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

In the series, Kapoor stars as a newly appointed jailer, Sunil and his colleagues as they navigate a system that challenges everything they believe.

"As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life," read the official logline.

"Black Warrant" also features Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, the show is an Andolan Production in collaboration with Confluence Media.