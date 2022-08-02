Vineet Kumar Singh wins critical acclaim for performance in ‘Rangbaaz 3’

New Delhi: ‘Rangbaaz 3’ actor Vineet Kumar Singh has already proved to be a performer par excellence. The actor first shot to fame as a boxer in ‘Mukkabaaz’, and then went on to undertake many layered and nuanced characters through the course of his career including Tryst With Destiny, Gold, Bard Of Blood, Betaal and Gunjan Saxena. With Rangbaaz, the actor delivered yet another impeccable performance.

The actor is winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike that have been all praise for Vineet in this series about strongman politics in Bihar.

One of the reviews read, “This is a seriously talented actor at the peak of his powers and it’s only in the last few years (since Mukkabaaz, especially) that Bollywood has started giving him his due.”

The other leading daily review added, “Vineet Kumar Singh's crime drama is among the best-acted shows of recent times. He shows his true mettle as he owns saheb, the scourge of Dhiwan. He is likable and hate worthy, charming and menacing, and completely relatable all at the same time.”

Then other went on saying, “Vineet Kumar has a complex character to play. You can never know what the man is. Being the amazing actor he is, Kumar blows life in this complex part and makes it his own.”

The other review added, “Rangbaaz 3 is an engaging watch because of Vineet Kumar Singh's nuanced performance.”

One of the reviews read, “Vineet portrays a grey character, Saheb, to absolute perfection. Minutes into the series, we know that he's neither good nor bad; for some, he is a messiah, while for others, he uses force and violence to achieve his goals.”