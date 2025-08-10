Advertisement
Wednesday Season 2: Did Jenna Ortega & Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Drop A Major Spoiler About Lady Gaga’s Role?

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams has officially returned, this time with darker plot twists at the Nevermore Academy.

|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: ANI
Wednesday Season 2: Did Jenna Ortega & Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Drop A Major Spoiler About Lady Gaga’s Role?(Source: X)

Los Angeles: Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams has officially returned, this time with darker plot twists at the Nevermore Academy.
 

Nearly three years after the first season came out, Netflix released Part 1 of 'Wednesday Season 2' on August 6, bringing back the chaotic characters and unsolved mysteries. While fans had been highly anticipating Wednesday's return to the academy after the summer break, the addition of pop sensation Lady Gaga only added to the buzz.
 
Netflix stated that the actor-singer will join the second season as Rosaline Rotwood - a "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday"; however, Jenna Ortega has something else to say.
 
In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega was asked about the singer's appearance as a teacher on the Netflix show. "She's not a teacher. That's your little clue. Whatever you've heard, it's wrong," Ortega playfully said.
 
The actress also opened up on her experience of working with Lady Gaga and said, "One of the kindest, most grounded people I've ever had the pleasure to work with, such a powerhouse."
 
Catherine Zeta-Jones, known for famously essaying the mother, Morticia Addams, was also present at the interview.
 
"She was an addition that was made in heaven. We'd say hell, which is a good thing. I actually feel that she is probably related somehow genetically to the Addams Family," the actress said about Gaga's casting.
 
Luis Guzman, who plays Wednesday's father, Gomez Addams, further joked, "As Gomez, Addams' lawyer, I'm preparing the papers to officially adopt her."
 
As the 'Die With A Smile' singer did not appear in the first half, it is likely that Gaga's character has been stored in for Part 2, which will be premiered on September 3, 2025.
 
Part 1 of 'Wednesday Season 2' is currently streaming on Netflix, featuring the first four episodes. 
 

